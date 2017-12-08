Kuidas saada kangelaseks? Otseülekanne Baltimaade suurimalt ärifestivalilt ({{commentsTotal}})

novaator
"Kõik arendusorganistasioonid töötavad Tartus selle nimel, et linna ettevõtluskeskkond oleks atraktiivne ja head ideed areneksid edukateks ärimudeliteks," ütles Tartu linnapea Urmas Klaas. Autor/allikas: Katre Tatrik, Tartu ülikool
novaator

2500 inimest 27 riigist kohtuvad täna Baltimaade suurimal ärifestival. Nad kõik tahavad teada saada, kuidas end nullist kangelaseks töötada. Festivali pealavalt, kus esimesena saab sõna president Kersti Kaljulaid, näeb otseülekannet kell 10–15.

Tartu ülikoolist alguse saanud ettevõtjate ja idufirmade ärifestival Startup Day  toimub teist aastat. Tänavune festival keskendub teemale “From Zero to Hero” ehk kuidas end nullist kangelaseks töötada.

Ahhaa teaduskeskuses astub külastajate ette üle 100 inspireeriva rahvusvahelise esineja. Festivali neljal laval peetakse seminare, koolitusi ja võistlusi.

Selgub Eesti parim alustav idufirma, kes teenib koos tiitliga kuni 200 000-eurose investeeringu.

Tartu linnapea Urmas Klaas tunneb heameelt, et teist korda toimuv sTARTUp Day on lühikese ajaga kujunenud oluliseks visiitkaardiks siinsele ettevõtluskeskkonnale.

“Suurüritus Startup Day sai alguse ülikooli ideest koondada hulk väiksemaid üritusi ühte suurde rahvusvaheliselt nähtavasse üritusformaati ja see on selgelt õnnestunud,” ütleb ülikooli arendusprorektor Erik Puura. “Koostööst võidavad kõik osapooled, saame väärtuslikke rahvusvahelisi kogemusi ning tõuke nii alustavate ettevõtete arvu suurendamiseks kui kaasaaitamiseks arendusfaasis.”

ERR Novaator näitab festivali pealavalt Starlight otseülekannet kell 10–15.

Starlight kava:


10:00 - 10:30   Welcoming

  • Opening speeches from main partners: University of Tartu, City of Tartu, Startup Estonia.

10:35 - 11:35 From Zero To Hero

  • Inspirational stories from people with extensive experience in different walks of business, startups and life. Our goal is to inspire and encourage people to start working on their dreams and ideas.

 11:45 - 12:45   Brand Your Way To Success

  • Discussion on the impact of branding and design to the startup. Why and how should businesses do marketing, branding and design? It’s important because good design won’t save your business, but a bad one can kill it.

 12:50 - 13:05  Fuck-up Story

  • Why Is a Startup a Never Ending Fuck Up? Not everything in business and startup world is always pretty. It rarely is, but we mostly hear the nice stories. It’s OK to fail. It’s said that you learn from your mistakes. Hopefully, it’s possible to learn from others mistakes so we bring the bad and the ugly from the startup world on stage.

 13:10 - 14:10 The Future Of Corporate And Startup Innovation

  • On stage, the startup scene experts present the key elements of startups success stories and have a discussion/debate in a form of panel.

 14:20 - 15:00  ICO As a Future Of a Nation

  • The future of nations states through the example of e-Residency and Estcoin. A proposal to issue crypto tokens would make the Republic of Estonia the first country with an Initial Coin Offering (ICO).

 15:05 - 15:20   Fuck-up Story

  • Investors Can Fuck Up Your Startup! The business and startup world is not always trouble-free but most of the times we hear winning stories. It is ok to fail. You learned from you mistakes you made in your life and you will also do in business life. Therefore, others will share their Fuckup stories on stage.

 15:25 - 16:25   The Machine Economy

  • Rapid advances in robotics and artificial intelligence are making inroads in the workplace. With machines carrying out physical and cognitive activities, what impact will it have on employment, society and communities?

16:35 - 17:00   EstBAN TOP4 Startups

  • More than 25 angel investor syndicate will choose the top early-stage startups in Estonia of 2017. On sTARTUp Day, four best Estonian early-stage startups will present their pitches and the best Estonian startup will be selected. The winner will receive a syndicated investment of €130 000 –  €200 000 same days on Starlight stage.

17:05 - 17:20   Fuck-up Story

  • Why Some Companies Make the Leap... and Others Don’t? Founders blame investors, investors blame CEOs, CEOs blame R&D, R&D say the product is fine, the market just doesn’t get it, and marketing people blame it all on the recession. People think that successful companies are born by sitting around with your buddies and letting magical ideas pop into your head. Or, your customers tell you exactly what they need, and you just have to build it. Dream on! Building a startup is a hard, messy process with no shortcuts. Some startups succeed, yet so many fail, and it’s failure that teaches us the best lessons. So why some companies make it and others don’t? Before taking the leap and diving into your own startup consider these common mindset mistakes that founders make. A smart man learns from his mistakes. A wise man learns from the mistakes of others.

 17:25 - 17:55   Best Pitches of sTARTUp Day

  • During the festival, several pitching competitions are held on the Idea Lab stage. Best of the best will get on the main stage to show off their ideas, businesses and presenting skills.

 18:00 - 18:20   Award Ceremony & Closing

  • Thank You & announcement of the next sTARTUp Day. Team photo!

 

Toimetaja: Katre Tatrik



Eston Kohver Tartus pressikonverentsil

Kohveri juhtumi analüüs: ajakirjanike soometumist põhjustab kiire töötempo?

2014. aasta suve lõpul pidi Eesti ajakirjandus esmakordselt kajastama kodumaist luureskandaali, mille keskmes oli piirilt röövitud kaitsepolitseinik Eston Kohver. Briti meediauurijad avaldasid nüüd teadusartikli, kus võrdlesid Eston Kohveri kaasuse kajastust Soomes, Eestis ja Suurbritannias ning tõdesid, et Eesti ja Soome meediakajastus oli soometunud.

heureka uus hooaeg

Naistearstid põhjendavad HPV vastu vaktsineerimise vajalikkust

Kuna emakakaela vähki haigestumine on Eestis tõusuteel ning selle haiguse tõttu sureb aastas palju naisi, pani Eesti Naistearstide Liit kirja põhjused, miks emakakaela vähi ennetamiseks ning selle vastu võitlemiseks on vaja vaktsineerida inimese papilloomviiruse ehk HPV vastu.

MAX IV sünkrotron Lundi teaduspargis on üks maailma kaasaegsemaid teadustaristuid.

Tartu ülikooli kiirendi taltsutab valgust

Üks viimaste aastate Eesti suurimaid teadustaristu projekte jõudis märgilise tulemuseni – esimene elektronide poolt tekitatud kiirgus läbis vastvalminud kiirekanalit. Teadlaste sõnul alustatakse Rootsi Lundi teaduskeskusesse ehitatud MAX IV kiirendis reaalsete eksperimentidega tööle juba järgmisel aastal – uurimisteemad nanotehnoloogiast kuni vähiravimite arenduseni.

