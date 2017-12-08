Kuidas saada kangelaseks? Otseülekanne Baltimaade suurimalt ärifestivalilt

Tartu ülikoolist alguse saanud ettevõtjate ja idufirmade ärifestival Startup Day toimub teist aastat. Tänavune festival keskendub teemale “From Zero to Hero” ehk kuidas end nullist kangelaseks töötada.



Ahhaa teaduskeskuses astub külastajate ette üle 100 inspireeriva rahvusvahelise esineja. Festivali neljal laval peetakse seminare, koolitusi ja võistlusi.



Selgub Eesti parim alustav idufirma, kes teenib koos tiitliga kuni 200 000-eurose investeeringu.



Tartu linnapea Urmas Klaas tunneb heameelt, et teist korda toimuv sTARTUp Day on lühikese ajaga kujunenud oluliseks visiitkaardiks siinsele ettevõtluskeskkonnale.



“Suurüritus Startup Day sai alguse ülikooli ideest koondada hulk väiksemaid üritusi ühte suurde rahvusvaheliselt nähtavasse üritusformaati ja see on selgelt õnnestunud,” ütleb ülikooli arendusprorektor Erik Puura. “Koostööst võidavad kõik osapooled, saame väärtuslikke rahvusvahelisi kogemusi ning tõuke nii alustavate ettevõtete arvu suurendamiseks kui kaasaaitamiseks arendusfaasis.”



ERR Novaator näitab festivali pealavalt Starlight otseülekannet kell 10–15.



Starlight kava:



10:00 - 10:30 Welcoming

Opening speeches from main partners: University of Tartu, City of Tartu, Startup Estonia.

10:35 - 11:35 From Zero To Hero

Inspirational stories from people with extensive experience in different walks of business, startups and life. Our goal is to inspire and encourage people to start working on their dreams and ideas.





11:45 - 12:45 Brand Your Way To Success

Discussion on the impact of branding and design to the startup. Why and how should businesses do marketing, branding and design? It’s important because good design won’t save your business, but a bad one can kill it.





12:50 - 13:05 Fuck-up Story

Why Is a Startup a Never Ending Fuck Up? Not everything in business and startup world is always pretty. It rarely is, but we mostly hear the nice stories. It’s OK to fail. It’s said that you learn from your mistakes. Hopefully, it’s possible to learn from others mistakes so we bring the bad and the ugly from the startup world on stage.

13:10 - 14:10 The Future Of Corporate And Startup Innovation

On stage, the startup scene experts present the key elements of startups success stories and have a discussion/debate in a form of panel.

14:20 - 15:00 ICO As a Future Of a Nation

The future of nations states through the example of e-Residency and Estcoin. A proposal to issue crypto tokens would make the Republic of Estonia the first country with an Initial Coin Offering (ICO).

15:05 - 15:20 Fuck-up Story

Investors Can Fuck Up Your Startup! The business and startup world is not always trouble-free but most of the times we hear winning stories. It is ok to fail. You learned from you mistakes you made in your life and you will also do in business life. Therefore, others will share their Fuckup stories on stage.

15:25 - 16:25 The Machine Economy

Rapid advances in robotics and artificial intelligence are making inroads in the workplace. With machines carrying out physical and cognitive activities, what impact will it have on employment, society and communities?

16:35 - 17:00 EstBAN TOP4 Startups

More than 25 angel investor syndicate will choose the top early-stage startups in Estonia of 2017. On sTARTUp Day, four best Estonian early-stage startups will present their pitches and the best Estonian startup will be selected. The winner will receive a syndicated investment of €130 000 – €200 000 same days on Starlight stage.

17:05 - 17:20 Fuck-up Story

Why Some Companies Make the Leap... and Others Don’t? Founders blame investors, investors blame CEOs, CEOs blame R&D, R&D say the product is fine, the market just doesn’t get it, and marketing people blame it all on the recession. People think that successful companies are born by sitting around with your buddies and letting magical ideas pop into your head. Or, your customers tell you exactly what they need, and you just have to build it. Dream on! Building a startup is a hard, messy process with no shortcuts. Some startups succeed, yet so many fail, and it’s failure that teaches us the best lessons. So why some companies make it and others don’t? Before taking the leap and diving into your own startup consider these common mindset mistakes that founders make. A smart man learns from his mistakes. A wise man learns from the mistakes of others.

17:25 - 17:55 Best Pitches of sTARTUp Day

During the festival, several pitching competitions are held on the Idea Lab stage. Best of the best will get on the main stage to show off their ideas, businesses and presenting skills.





18:00 - 18:20 Award Ceremony & Closing